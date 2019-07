× Lanes reopened on I-90E at W. 117th St. after crash

CLEVELAND — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 90 heading eastbound Thursday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on the highway before the W. 117th Street exit.

The left lanes of I-90E were closed for about an hour.

As of 9 p.m. traffic appeared to be moving as normal.