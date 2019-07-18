Two people on the run following police pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police in Cleveland and East Cleveland are looking for two suspects who ran off following a pursuit from East Cleveland into Cleveland.

East Cleveland officers tried to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in an earlier shooting. Police chased the vehicle into the City of Cleveland. The chase lasted about 20 minutes.

The SUV stopped in the middle of Warsaw Park just off of E. 64th Street.

Two people inside the vehicle ran off.

Cleveland police attempted to help locate the suspects, but they managed to get away.