× Troopers seize $44K worth of cocaine during traffic stop

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan man faces felony drug charges after being found with $44,590 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Sandusky County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers seized 490 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on July 17.

Troopers stopped the driver of a 2005 Ford Fusion at around 12:14 a.m. that day for a license plate light violation on the Ohio Turnpike. Troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 15 grams of marijuana in addition to the cocaine.

Passenger Andre S. Lee, 23, of Detroit, charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine and was taken to jail. He could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.