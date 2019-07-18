Surveillance video: Bald eagle with amputated wing stolen from New York sanctuary

QUOGUE, New York — Police are searching for the person who pried open a bald eagle’s cage at a refuge in New York and then made off with the bird in a bag.

News 12 reports surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a baseball cap and carrying what appears to be a bag driving away from Quogue Wildlife Refuge at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe the bird was in the bag.

The bald eagle’s name is Sam. He’s been living at the refuge for 30 years after a gunshot wound led to the amputation of his right wing.

Wildlife officials told News 12 it would have been very difficult to remove the bald eagle from its cage with out a struggle.

“He’s a very strong bird. We don’t even handle him because it stresses him out,” Marisa Nelson told News 12. “He likes his space and we are very sad and we are very concerned about this eagle.”

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, possessing a bald eagle is punishable by fines and incarceration. Anyone with information is asked to contact Quogue Village Police Department at 631-653-4791.

