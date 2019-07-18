Southwest cancellations will rise due to grounded Boeing 737 Max jet

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California on March 28, 2019. (Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS— Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.

Southwest said Thursday that it was taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than before.

Without the plane, Southwest says it will drop about 180 flights a day from its schedule, up from 150.

The plane was grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. It’s not clear when it will be cleared to fly after Boeing makes fixes to flight-control software.

Southwest had 34 Max jets when the plane was grounded in March, and the airline expected to receive more as the year went on, but Boeing halted deliveries.

