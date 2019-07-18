Show Info: July 18, 2019

Posted 11:52 am, July 18, 2019, by

Apex Skin
https://www.apexskin.com/

Come From Away
NOW – July 28th
Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
PlayhouseSquare.org

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
 3427 Tuttle Rd,
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
http://michaelsgenuine.com/

Dietz Floral Studio
1024 Portage Trail,
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
https://www.dietzfloralstudio.com/

2019 Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
Friday, July 19th thru Sunday, July 21st, 2019
ClevelandIrish.org

Royal Docks Brewing Co. + Taproom & Kitchen
7162 Fulton Dr NW,
Canton 44718
www.docks.beer

The Snarky Gardener
http://thesnarkygardener.com

The Bulldog Pub & Grille
108 E Main Street
Lagrange, OH
www.facebook.com/BulldogEnglishPub

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.