Sandusky police officer recognized for performing life-saving CPR on baby

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky police officer is being recognized for performing life-saving CPR on a baby.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Officer Evan Estep responded to a call on Thursday for a six-week-old infant who had stopped breathing. When he arrived at the home, the baby had no pulse and was turning blue.

Officer Estep immediately jumped into action and was able to resuscitate him.

The baby was then taken to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police Chief John Orzech said Officer Estep did an outstanding job.

He also acknowledged the value of CPR training.

