Residents in some Northeast Ohio cities asked to reduce electricity use due to extreme heat

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Due to high heat throughout northeast Ohio, some city leaders are asking residents to reduce electricity use during designated times.

These requests stem from the hot temperatures and the load they cause on the electrical grids.

As a result, city leaders in Amherst are asking residents to also reduce electric use until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, several jurisdictions in Lorain County are asking residents to reduce the use of electricity Thursday through Saturday during peak hours of 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., according to the Lorain County Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA is asking that you refrain from using items such as electric stoves, washers and dryers until the evening hours.

Additionally, EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are now in effect for our western counties; the heat warning goes into effect for the rest of northeast Ohio Friday at noon and lasts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period.

