Protect your pets: How to keep your four-legged friends cool during the heat wave

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland APL is reminding pet owners to be cautious with the excessive heat warning in effect.

Ayse Dunlap from the shelter said animals should be kept off concrete or pavement if it feels hot to the touch.

Otherwise, your four-legged friend runs the risk of burning its paws.

There are other ways to help them keep cool outdoors.

Dunlap suggests taking them out before the sun rises or after the sun sets. You can also go to a lake or pond.

The key she said is making sure their body temperature stays under control.

