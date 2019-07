× I-90 east in Lorain County back open after multi-car crash

ELYRIA, Ohio– A portion of Interstate 90 east in Lorain County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It happened just west of state Route 57. The highway was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Drivers should avoid the area. ODOT said there is no timetable on when the road will reopen.