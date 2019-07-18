Police: Two teens taken into custody for shooting at undercover cop car

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two teenagers were taken into custody early Thursday after police said they fired shots at an undercover police vehicle.

Police said shots were fired at the undercover car at E. 86th Street and Quincy Avenue just before midnight. Nobody was hit in the shooting and the description of the vehicle was shared with all on-duty officers.

Just after midnight, officers near E. 93rd Street and Harvard Avenue attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description. Two people fled from the vehicle. Police said one was taken into custody right away. The other was taken into custody about two blocks from where the vehicle was stopped.

According to police, both suspects were 17-years-old. They said they found a gun where the second suspect was captured.

