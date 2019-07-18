× Northeast Ohio heat wave closes William G. Mather Steamship Museum this weekend

CLEVELAND — Due to the excessive heat striking northeast Ohio, the William G. Mather Steamship Museum, part of the Great Lakes Science Center, will be closed this weekend.

When open, visitors can tour the 1925-built Mather from stem to stern and see what life was like on board a working Great Lakes freighter.

Tours have been cancelled aboard the Mather on July 19 and 20 in order to ensure the safety and health of both visitors and staff. The ship is scheduled to reopen on Sunday.

The Science Center and DOME Theater will remain open this weekend during regular operating hours. This also includes all Apollo programming.

The Mather‘s summer hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

