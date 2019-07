Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kamari Whitlow is 15. She was 14 when she was last seen Aug. 16, 2018 in East Cleveland.

That day, she wore blue shorts, a long sleeve gray shirt and slippers.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 113 pounds.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff is handling the case. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 216-348-4232.

