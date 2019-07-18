× Man killed in Akron is brother of ex-OSU football standout Beanie Wells

AKRON, Ohio– The man shot and killed in Akron Thursday morning is the brother of Beanie Wells, Akron police said.

Officers responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Weeks Street shortly after 8 a.m. for a shooting. Police said they found the victim in the driveway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Joel Paul Wells. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Beanie Wells was a running back for the Ohio State Buckeyes, then selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cardinals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 27467.

41.057372 -81.482777