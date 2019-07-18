Kent man accused of raping woman, holding her against her will

Posted 8:54 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, July 18, 2019

KENT, Ohio — A Kent man faces charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

According to a press release, Joseph C. Swaney, 30, faces charges of rape and kidnapping in the case.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 17.

A 29-year-old woman reported she was with a man whom she knew, when he attacked her and held her against her will. The victim reported she was sexually assaulted and fled after the attack.

Kent police immediately responded and located the suspect.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Swaney is to appear in court Thursday.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.