Kent man accused of raping woman, holding her against her will

KENT, Ohio — A Kent man faces charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

According to a press release, Joseph C. Swaney, 30, faces charges of rape and kidnapping in the case.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 17.

A 29-year-old woman reported she was with a man whom she knew, when he attacked her and held her against her will. The victim reported she was sexually assaulted and fled after the attack.

Kent police immediately responded and located the suspect.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Swaney is to appear in court Thursday.