Here’s how hot it could feel in Northeast Ohio

It's a hot one and it's only going to get hotter.

HEAT ALERTS are in effect for our area starting at noon Friday and continuing through Saturday evening. These were issued due to the forecast showing signs of heat indices reaching 105-112° during this time period.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says the highest heat index we had last year was 102 degrees; the last time we had a heat index of 110 or greater was in 2012.

The highest heat index we had last year was 102. Last time we had a heat index of 110 or greater was in 2012 @fox8news @NWSCLE @AndreBernier @MackAttackFOX8 @JennHarcher @ajcolby @BethHMcLeod — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) July 18, 2019

There is an Air Quality Alert Thursday for Summit, Lorain, Ashtabula, Portage, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties in effect through midnight. Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

For the rest of Thursday: The heat and humidity is on the rise with temperatures topping at around 90 this afternoon. It’ll feel more like 95-100!





Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday night.

