George Lopez buys plane ticket, helps military member make it home for child’s birth

LOS ANGELES — Comedian George Lopez recently purchased an airline ticket for a military member who couldn’t afford to fly home to see the birth of his first child.
He met the man at an airport bar, Lopez wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.
Lopez said the man told him he had to go out of his way to report before his taking leave. However, the military member would have to take a bus home because he couldn’t afford another plane ticket, almost guaranteeing he would miss his child’s birth.
The comedian says he gave the man some money to buy a plane ticket.
“He said ‘are you serious? And I said ‘NEVER,'” Lopez joked.
Lopez included a picture of the family he said was sent to him shortly after the baby arrived.
“The look in his eyes is priceless, so I got a deal out of it,” he wrote.
I was sitting at an airport bar and this young man was next to me , in between people asking for pictures I said to him " thank you for your service , where are you headed ? He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn't think or he knew he wouldn't make it " cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I'm leaving the cities out ) and he didn't make enough to get an airline ticket , he was gonna take the bus ( guaranteeing that he wasn't going to make it ) so , I said " take this and buy yourself an airline ticket " he said " are you serious ? And I said " NEVER "
Lopez continued the post with a call for action, asking people to thank and support military members as often as possible.
“If you see anyone who has served this country , take a moment to thank them for their service , because without the brave men and women and LGBTQ we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom to agree or disagree,” he concluded.
Another Instagram post from Thursday shows a text message conversation between Lopez and the service member.
“I noticed you made a post of me and my family,” the man texted Lopez, “We’re still so thankful for you helping me get home for the birth. Just wanted to thank you again.”
Good Morning #tylermccarthy of @foxnews yesterday you posted that I “ claimed “ I purchased an airline for a member of our military ( and you took time to post other stories about me without the conclusions – well my friend this is embarrassing , that young man texted me yesterday to thank me again : I not looking for a retraction – just that that thumb you use to post and drive it in you’re ass #conclusion #toma look it up #thebookoflopez 🇺🇸 make that go viral Ty Ty 😭😭