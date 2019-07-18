George Lopez buys plane ticket, helps military member make it home for child’s birth

LOS ANGELES — Comedian George Lopez recently purchased an airline ticket for a military member who couldn’t afford to fly home to see the birth of his first child.

He met the man at an airport bar, Lopez wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Lopez said the man told him he had to go out of his way to report before his taking leave. However, the military member would have to take a bus home because he couldn’t afford another plane ticket, almost guaranteeing he would miss his child’s birth.

The comedian says he gave the man some money to buy a plane ticket.

“He said ‘are you serious? And I said ‘NEVER,'” Lopez joked.

Lopez included a picture of the family he said was sent to him shortly after the baby arrived.

“The look in his eyes is priceless, so I got a deal out of it,” he wrote.

Lopez continued the post with a call for action, asking people to thank and support military members as often as possible.

“If you see anyone who has served this country , take a moment to thank them for their service , because without the brave men and women and LGBTQ we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom to agree or disagree,” he concluded.

Another Instagram post from Thursday shows a text message conversation between Lopez and the service member.

“I noticed you made a post of me and my family,” the man texted Lopez, “We’re still so thankful for you helping me get home for the birth. Just wanted to thank you again.”

