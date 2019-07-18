FOX 8’s Own Lil John is masked singer at Akron RubberDucks game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The Masked Singer was quite a hit on Fox last season and Thursday night the Akron RubberDucks brought the show's fun to their stands.

It was game show night at Canal Park, featuring a masked singer contest.

A mysterious fox walked into the stands and belted out Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the 7th inning stretch.

After one lucky fan guessed correctly, the masked singer was revealed to be FOX 8's own Lil John Rinaldi!

Lil John braved the costume on a very hot night and he even stuck around after his performance to take a few selfies with fans.