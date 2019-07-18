Extreme heat to continue through Saturday night

CLEVELAND -- Thursday was a hot one! And it's going to continue.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are now in effect for our western counties (Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford counties) through 8 p.m. Saturday while the EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES will take effect noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday as well.  Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period.

Stay cool! Relief will enter northeast Ohio starting Monday night.

