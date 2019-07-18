Cory Barron’s family putting up billboards, seeking answers in his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The family of a 22-year-old who went to a concert in downtown Cleveland five years ago and never came out alive are continuing to seek answers.

"We want to know what happened and we won't give up," said Dick Wrenn, one of the private investigators hired by the family of Cory Barron to look into the case.

The family is now working with Lamar Advertising to place six digital billboards in the downtown Cleveland area. The billboards will go up sometime in the next few days.

Wrenn said they are hoping someone who has information on Cory's death will notice the billboard and call investigators.

"We want to get answers for the family," Wrenn said.

Cory went to a concert at Progressive Field with his family July 18, 2014. His body was found several days later in a landfill.

Police say the 6’2” Barron went down a 2 ft. by 2 ft. garbage chute at Progressive Field and died.

Wrenn and his fellow IRG investigators say Barron had bruises on his head and ribs that happened prior to his death. They believe someone assaulted him and then put his body down a garbage chute.

The family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for Barron's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call (440) 333-6602 or email info@irgglobal.com.

