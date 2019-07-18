Cleveland Browns players welcome 600 kids for 10th Annual Fuel Up to Play 60 event

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns players, including Jarvis Landry, joined Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer Claressa Shields and 600 children from across the country for an exciting event at First Energy Stadium Thursday.

The 10th Annual Fuel Up to Play 60 welcomed young people of all abilities to the field where they entered through the players tunnel and then ran drills with their favorite NFL stars.

“It’s cool,” said 8-year-old Ethan Paron, “It’s my first time being here.”

The event, which focuses on good nutrition and physical activity, was first launched by the NFL and National Dairy Council in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to “empower young people” to implement positive changes for themselves and their schools.

Changing lives and encouraging young people is why Jarvis Landry says he wanted to participate.

“It’s exciting it’s exciting you know it’s an opportunity you know, when I was kid i didn’t have… you know and to be here to partner with the NFL, partner with Fuel Up yo Play 60, and the Browns to put on an event like this is something special,” said Landry.

Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields says that’s why she wanted to be here too, “With my background and how I came up I want to be able to help those kids going through similar things.”

They say, 1 in 6 children doesn’t have enough food and 60,000 go hungry in Cuyahoga County alone.

The hope is to change that through education, awareness and encouraging people to volunteer and donate.

They say together we can solve hunger. You can donate to the event at www.feedingamerica.org.