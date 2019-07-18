Cellar Fire forces evacuations in Arizona

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Evacuations are underway in Arizona after the Cellar Fire spread across Yavapai County Thursday evening.

According to Arizona Central, a cellar fire is burning in the Pine Flats area, about 16 miles south of Prescott.

An evacuation order was issued for the area, which is home to a popular camping and recreation center. 20 full-time residents live in the area.

A temporary shelter has been set up at the local high school to accommodate those who are displaced.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned through 6,450 acres of land, the newspaper reports.

Hot, dry weather is expected to continue in Yavapai County and first responders are reportedly prepared to respond to the fire’s potential movement.