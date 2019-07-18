Cavs Legion to open esports center in Battery Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND– The Cavs Legion Gaming Club announced plans for an esports center in Cleveland’s Battery Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The NBA 2K League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers will use the 2,700-square foot facility for practice. It will also be available for tournaments when it opens in the fall.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art facility designed to provide esports enthusiasts from Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and beyond a place to come together to compete, create and celebrate the world of competitive gaming,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers president of business operations.

The center features 40 gaming stations, an analysts’ desk, sound-proof streaming pods and a confessional-booth style content studio.

“Not only will this training center give our Cavs Legion team a first-class venue to practice and sharpen their skills for the NBA 2K League, but it will also provide our region’s next generation of star gamers best-in-class tools to fuel their passion for esports,” Barlage said in a news release.