Brunswick man accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Posted 1:09 pm, July 18, 2019, by

Douglas Graham (Photo courtesy: Solon police)

SOLON, Ohio– A man was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Douglas Graham, 50, of Brunswick, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Solon police said Graham believed he was messaging a 15-year-old, who was actually an undercover investigator. They discussed sexual activity, as well as a time and place to meet, according to police.

When Graham arrived, he was arrested and taken to the Solon Correction Center.

