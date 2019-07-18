× Brunswick man accused of trying to meet teen for sex

SOLON, Ohio– A man was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Douglas Graham, 50, of Brunswick, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Solon police said Graham believed he was messaging a 15-year-old, who was actually an undercover investigator. They discussed sexual activity, as well as a time and place to meet, according to police.

When Graham arrived, he was arrested and taken to the Solon Correction Center.