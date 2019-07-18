Air Quality Alert in effect; heat wave moves into NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patchy, dense fog around this morning in our southeastern areas, with visibility down to a quarter mile at times. Once the fog lifts, sunshine galore today!

The heat and humidity on the rise with temperatures topping around 90 this afternoon. It’ll feel more like 95-100! Stay cool.

HEAT ALERTS in effect for our area starting at noon Friday and continues through Saturday evening. These were issued due to the forecast showing signs of heat indices reaching 105-112° during this time period.

There is also an Air Quality Alert for Summit, Lorain, Ashtabula, Portage, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties in effect through midnight Thursday. Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the lederly and those with breathing difficulties.

**More on the Heat Alerts here***

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday night.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s the 100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!