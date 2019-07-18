91-year-old hit-and-run victim passes away after being hospitalized for over a month

CLEVELAND — A 91-year-old Cleveland man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in his front yard over a month ago has passed away.

According to the Cuyahoga County Coroner, Thomas R. Price died Thursday at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Price was hospitalized June 3 after a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the right side of the road, clipped a tree, struck him from behind and then hit the side of his house.

Two occupants were inside the car — a male driver and female passenger.  The two abandoned the car and fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

