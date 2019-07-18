62-year-old shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 62-year-old man.

Officers to a home on Stanton Avenue near Grant Street shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said he heard an argument and then several shorts fired. He went inside and found the victim unresponsive, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 27467.