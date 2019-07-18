11-year-old accused of stealing parents’ car, leading police on chase sentenced

BROOKLYN, Ohio– An 11-year-old boy accused of stealing his parents’ car and leading officers on a chase in Brooklyn appeared in court on Thursday.

He was sentenced to six months probation for the incident on Nov. 4.

The Brooklyn Police Department said the boy drove through red lights at speeds above 70 mph while being chased by officers.

Police called off the pursuit when they learned the driver was an 11-year-old boy who stole his mother’s vehicle. Eventually, he crashed into a parked car on West Scaaf in Cleveland.

The boy was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with minor injuries.

In 2017, the same child stole his parents’ car and led police on a chase.

