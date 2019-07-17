Show Info: July 17, 2019

Blue Rooster Bakehouse
135 W Liberty Street
Wooster, OH

Cleveland Clinic 
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Kavana Social Kitchen
13570 Ridge Rd,
North Royalton, OH 44133
440-628-8889
www.kavanasocialkitchen.com

Lilly Chocolates & Confections
2032 W Schaaf Rd
Cleveland, Ohio 44109
www.lhchocolate.com

Lineweaver Financial Group
9305 Sweet Valley Dr.,
Valley View
216-520-1711
https://www.lineweaver.net/

The Charmed Farmhouse
126 W Herrick
Wellington, OH 44050
www.thecharmedfarmhouse.com

The Galley
203 2nd St,
Marietta, OH 45750
www.GalleyAdelphiaHackett.com

