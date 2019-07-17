Senior pictures of student in bathrobe go viral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana teen’s unique senior photos have gone viral after he posed in a field wearing only a bathrobe.

Photographer Tiffany Clark, of Chaos and Clark Photography LLC, was asked by her aunt to take 17-year-old Evan Dennison’s senior photos.

Clark told FOX 8 that Dennison joked to his mother and grandmother — Clark’s aunt — that he would take the photos wearing only a robe because it would be humorous.

“Little did we know he wasn’t kidding!” Clark said.

After five minutes of arguing and trying to convince him to wear the clothes his mother sent, Clark gave up and took the photos.

Dennison’s family now has a collection of photos of him robed in a field. And, the internet is loving them.

“I wasn’t going to share them, but a photography group I had posted them in convinced me to go public,” Clark said. She also shared the photos with FOX 8.

Although internet users loved Dennison’s photos, sharing them over 100,000 times on social media, his mother wasn’t as thrilled.

Clark will be taking additional photos of him wearing more “mom-appropriate” clothing during the upcoming school year.

You can view more of Clark’s work on Facebook or at chaosandclark.com.