CLEVELAND, Ohio - Localized flooding isn’t out of the question. Rain and thunderstorms will carry on through midday Wednesday before the drying out process begins later in the day.

The latter half of the week will be hot and humid.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday with possible heat indices from 105 to 112 degrees.

