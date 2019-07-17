Police: Four suspects storm Streetsboro store, threaten to shoot clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio-- Four juvenile males were arrested following a robbery at the Verizon store on state Route 14 in Streetsboro.

A person called police after seeing the suspects cover their faces and run into the store Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, the clerk fled from the back room with his hands restrained behind his back, police said.

The suspects surrendered to officers. Police said they recovered a loaded gun.

The employee told police the group threatened to shoot him if he didn't open the safe. He decided to escape when he heard officers and the suspects ran to hide.

No one was seriously injured.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.