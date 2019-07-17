× Over 100 pigs die after escaping overturned semi, halting traffic on Kentucky interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 pigs died Wednesday after a a semi truck overturned on a Kentucky interstate.

The crash occurred at the southbound Interstate 65 ramp to the Interstate 64/71 split around 7:15 a.m., according to WLWT.

A truck hauling 178 pigs overturned, leaving dozens lying dead and injured in the road. A bulldozer was used to remove their bodies.

110 of the pigs on board either died or had to be put down.

Officials also told the news outlet that someone in the truck was injured.

Traffic was halted while crews worked to clear the scene.

The area wasn’t clear until nearly 3 p.m.

WLWT captured video of the incident: