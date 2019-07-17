Ohio lawmakers want to make it easier for students to transfer college credits, graduate on time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some lawmakers want to make it easier for college students to transfer their credits here in Ohio.

Under a new proposal, institutions of higher education would have to strengthen their course content so it can be equivalent to another institution’s. The goal is to prevent students from losing credits when they transfer and having to take the same class again.

Speaker Larry Householder said in a press release that this will ultimately help more students graduate in four years.

“Many of our students attending institutions of higher education are not completing their degrees in four years or less. This legislation will help students enter the workforce and begin their careers,” said Speaker Householder. “When students are having to stay longer to complete a degree, they are accumulating more debt. It’s time we help our students stay on track with their education or help them see if they’re eligible for an associate’s degree or certificate.”

The proposal recently passed out of the Ohio House and now heads over to the Ohio Senate for review.

Read the full legislation here.