× Ohio governor signs state budget keeping motion picture tax credit

CLEVELAND– Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state’s budget on Wednesday, keeping the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit.

An early version of the budget proposed eliminating the credit with critics saying it did not pay for itself in generated tax revenue.

“This program already has created 5,000 full-time equivalent jobs in Ohio and generated nearly $700 million in economic impact, with those numbers poised only to increase. The preservation of the credit sets the stage for significant economic growth in Ohio,” said Ivan Schwarz, president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

A 2015 study commissioned by the GCFC and conducted by Cleveland State University researchers found about a two to one return on investment for each dollar spent in tax incentives.

Continuing coverage of this story here