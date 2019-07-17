Mother grateful for daughter’s speedy recovery after medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - A Lakewood mother says she is thankful for the good Samaritan who rushed to help when her 5-year-old daughter passed out at the zoo in Cleveland.

Brianna Morlan said she was with her boyfriend and daughter on July 6 when she realized something was wrong with her little girl.

"I ran around the table to say, 'What's going on?' She made the crying face again and looked up and then just went back, her eyes rolled up and her feet flew above her head," described Morlan.

Morlan said she started screaming for help. Little did she know a nurse nearby heard her call and stayed with the family until paramedics arrived.

"He came out of nowhere," said Morlan. "He helped posture her head. He helped fix her on the ground that way she was laying flat on her back so she could get the most oxygen. He hooked her up immediately to an oxygen machine."

Morlan said Lia was diagnosed with a heart murmur at birth. However, this was the first time she ever passed out and needed immediate emergency attention.