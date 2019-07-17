Missing Ohio teen found safe in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The 18-year-old Ohio woman who went missing after a family reunion in Michigan was found safe.

Heavenly Sloan, of Middletown, Ohio, was reported missing by her parents on Saturday, July 6 after she failed to return home from the event.

Sloan called her parents that morning and said she was heading back home, however she never made it.

Van Buren, Michigan police, who had been assisting the family in their multi-state search for Sloan, said deputies in Volusia County, Florida located her on Friday, WCPO reports.

This comes after Slaon’s family spent several days attempting to contact her and drove the highway between the greater Cincinnati and Detroit areas numerous times hoping to find her. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also held a press conference offering a $10,000 reward for information that led to finding her.

However, Florida deputies now say she is safe and do not suspect foul play.

Sloan reportedly told them she had come to Florida under her own free will and was “on a vacation.”

Van Buren police Lt. Charles Bazzy told the news outlet that because no crime had been committed and Sloan did not appear to be in danger, he doesn’t anticipate any additional public updates.