Mayor, DOJ to announce changes to Cleveland police monitoring team

Posted 12:37 pm, July 17, 2019

CLEVELAND– Mayor Frank Jackson and representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice will announce changes to the monitoring team for the Cleveland Division of Police.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cleveland City Hall.

The police monitoring team created by the consent decree, an agreement between the police department and the Department of Justice. It called for greater oversight and transparency.

The Cleveland Police Monitoring Team website shows the group helped develop new policies for use of force, training, hiring and more.

 

