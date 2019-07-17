Marijuana brownies eaten by 4 before going to Cedar Point may have caused illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- Two people remained hospitalized Wednesday after allegedly overdosing shortly after arriving at Cedar Point Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Detectives said two became ill inside the park and two outside the park.

All four, who were there together, were taken to the hospital, along with a Sandusky police officer. The officer was taken as a precaution and later released.

"The officers, Sandusky fire and security and medical personnel at Cedar Point did a great job making sure the four got the medical help they needed," said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

Police body camera video shows the officer getting Narcan for the two people who were found outside of the park.

"They were going in and out of consciousness," Youskievicz said. "We don't know exactly what they took."

A police report stated the one man said they ate brownies laced with marijuana before arriving at the park.

"You positive all you guys took was weed brownies?" one officer can be heard on the body camera video. "What about her? Did she take anything else? Because it looks like it is hitting her a little harder."

No charges have been filed.

Youskievicz said he believes all four will be OK.

"There was a very quick response and that is always important," Youskievicz said. "The number one concern for Cedar Point is the safety of the guests and everyone worked together to make sure they got the help the needed."