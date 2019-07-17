Man from El Salvador deported in 2012 caught smuggling illegal immigrants in Ohio, officials say

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A man who was removed from the US in 2012 is back behind bars after getting arrested in Ohio.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a citizen of El Salvador was stopped by troopers near Stony Ridge on Monday.

After being questioned, the driver and all seven of his passengers admitted to being in the country illegally.

The driver also confessed to being paid by someone in Texas to transport people who had recently crossed the border.

A records checked revealed that he has prior convictions for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

“This arrest is a result of our working relationship with other law enforcement agencies in the area,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Travis Darling. “These partnerships are valuable because we work together to prevent criminal activity in our communities. I am proud of all the agents in Detroit Sector who work daily as the front line of defense for our country.”

The passengers are currently in custody awaiting removal proceedings.

This is the second arrest made by border patrol agents in Ohio recently.

On Tuesday, a man from Mexico who had a warrant for deportation from 2012 was caught jet skiing on Lake Erie.

He has since been turned over to ICE.