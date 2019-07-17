× Man arrested for flying drone over deadly Mansfield ATV crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio– A man was arrested for flying a drone over a crash in Mansfield that killed two people.

The ATV crash happened Monday evening on U.S. Route 30 near 5th Avenue.

During their investigation, officers were alerted to a drone over the crime scene. The police report said Donald Huffman, 49, of Mansfield, admitted to flying it, but refused to turn it over to officers.

Huffman was arrested for obstructing official business and taken to the Richland County Jail. The drone, his phone and his iPad were seized.

The ATV crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 419-755-9470.

