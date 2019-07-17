× Man accused of posing as teen girl to get nude photos; Police search for more victims

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Investigators are looking for more potential victims of a man accused of soliciting nude photos from children.

Leroy A. Dinger, 34, of Canton, was arrested for gross sexual imposition involving a 12-year-old girl and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Springfield Township Police Department said Dinger, who used multiple social media accounts, often posed as a teen girl. He’s also accused of downloading child pornography.

“Because of this predatory behavior, investigators are looking for other victims that may have come into contact with or been solicited by the suspect,” the department said.

Dinger is known to frequent the Springfield Roller Rink in Lakemore.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Jason Moore at 330-784-1609.