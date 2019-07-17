× Local woman is bound for the CrossFit Games

MENTOR, Ohio– Feeroozeh Saghafi is relatively new to the sport of CrossFit, but she is learning very quickly.

Saghafi, called Fee by her friends, played volleyball and ran track at Orange High School. She went on to get her undergrad degree at John Carroll University and most recently earned her masters in business.

She said up until about seven years ago, she worked out at area gyms, but did not have any real purpose to her workouts. Once she became exposed to CrossFit, which features more of an accountability factor, she then, began to find purpose and direction.

She is a coach at CrossFit Mentality in Mentor and credits long-time CrossFit Games competitor Scott Panchik with being a driving force behind her success.

“I respect his advice because he has competed at the highest level, and while doing that, still runs a gym and works as much as possible with the students at the gym,” she said.

Saghafi also credits her parents for their great understanding and support. When Saghafi told them that she would prefer competing in the elite Rogue Invitational earlier this spring against some of the best in the sport, instead of walking across stage at John Carroll to get her masters, they got on board and went to Columbus to support here.