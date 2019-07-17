LIVE: Cleveland high school security guard sentenced on charges of sexual battery with multiple students

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A former East Tech High School security guard is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from inappropriate relationships with students.

Derrick Dugger, 29, was arrested in November.

Court documents said he forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex and sent students inappropriate photos on social media.

Detectives said there were at least three victims.

Dugger entered a guilty plea in June as part of a plea deal to have his charges reduced.

He’ll be sentenced on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of importuning and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

