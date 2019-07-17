Little boy selling ‘ICE COLD BEER’ prompts several calls to cops — but it’s all paying off

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A young boy in Utah found a good way to get some business, even after neighbors called the police on him.

Brigham City Police Department posted a photo of the boy and his drink stand on Facebook.

The post states:

“This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good.”

The post has been shared over 2, 200 times.