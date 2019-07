Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He is one of the most famous people in history, Neil Armstrong -- the first man to step foot on the moon.

Yet, few people know that his career actually started in Cleveland.

Here, FOX 8's Bill Sheil tells that story and more, in part, with a rarely-heard audio interview that Neil Armstrong did with NASA in 2001.

You can watch Bill's story in the video, above; and also listen to even more of the audio interview.

**More stories on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing**

