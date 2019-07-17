I-Team: Gun found at Hopkins Airport in unusual way

Posted 11:03 am, July 17, 2019

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of a gun found at Hopkins Airport, but not at a checkpoint. Instead, a citizen saw it on a pick-up truck in the parking lot.

It happened Monday morning. A man told police he walked through the Orange parking lot at the airport, and he saw a handgun on a pick-up truck parked there.

Police found a loaded 9mm.

Police did not immediately have any idea why the gun was there. Did someone leave it by mistake? Leave it there for some other reason?

A law enforcement records check shows the “Vehicle owner has a handgun registration but it is not the weapon found on the vehicle.”

So, police took the gun. We’re watching for any follow-up.

Police and security agents periodically find guns at Hopkins Airport, some even loaded, but almost all of them are discovered at metal detector security screenings.

