‘Gossip Girl’ is being rebooted

“Gossip Girl” is ready to dish again.

HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia due to launch in 2020, has given a direct-to-series order for a “Gossip Girl” reboot.

The service has given the show an order of 10 one-hour episodes from the original “Gossip Girl” team, including executive producers Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, according to details released by HBO Max.

The series will center on a new generation of New York private school students and “address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years,” the service. (WarnerMedia is the parent company of CNN.)

“Gossip Girl,” based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar, ran for six seasons on the CW from 2007-2012.

While it was not critically acclaimed — save for some Teen Choice Awards — the series acted as a launching pad for actors like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley.

Exactly how the show will carry on the legacy is not entirely clear.

In the series finale of that show, Brooklyn-ite outcast Dan Humphrey (Badgley) was revealed to be the infamous blogger at the center of the show, but fans were quick to point out the inconsistencies with the narrative.

The “Gossip Girl” reboot comes at a time when networks are looking to beloved teen shows and franchises for opportunities.

CW is currently home to a “Charmed” reboot and FOX will this fall debut an off-beat take on a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot, starring the original cast.