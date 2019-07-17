Excessive heat watch for heat indices as high as 112 degrees Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of Northeast Ohio.

It is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Heat indices could range fromm 105 to as high as 112 degrees.

An excessive heat watch is issued when a prolonged period of hot weather is expected.

High temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

This is in effect for Seneca, Summit, Stark, Lorain, Wayne, Ashland, Cuyahoga, Logan, Sandusky, Richland, Holmes, Erie, Crawford, Wyandot, Ottawa and Huron counties.

More details here.