Endangered missing adult alert issued for 84-year-old man from Euclid with dementia

EUCLID, Ohio – An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for Joseph Washington, Sr.

Washington is 84, 5’5″ and 150 pounds.

Police say he has dementia and heart issues and that they are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen wearing blue work pants, a blue work shirt with the name patch “Joe”, brown hiking boots, a baseball cap and blue reading glasses.

He was last seen on Tuesday around 11 a.m. on Walnut Drive in Euclid.

If you have any information, call 911.

